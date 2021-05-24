Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.42. 2,928,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,626. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

