Ninety One North America Inc. Has $11.45 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after acquiring an additional 281,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,955,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,221. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

