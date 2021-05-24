Ninety One North America Inc. Has $19.15 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,615. The company has a market cap of $369.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.57 and a 200-day moving average of $350.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

