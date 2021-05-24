Ninety One North America Inc. Has $51.16 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 3.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $51,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

INTU stock traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.65. 15,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $441.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

