Ninety One North America Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 61.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,094 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $79.37. 12,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,420. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.