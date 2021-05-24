Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12,547.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.42. 6,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

