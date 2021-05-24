Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 26,198 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $26,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,733. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.