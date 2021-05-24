Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 58,848 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,848 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.30. 1,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 1.08. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

