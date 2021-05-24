Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 65,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,586. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

