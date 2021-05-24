Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2,551.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $133.98. 119,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,683. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

