Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intuit by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Intuit stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $440.03. 16,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.81. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $441.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

