Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 72 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

NYSE MA traded up $5.23 on Monday, reaching $372.83. 58,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,615. The firm has a market cap of $369.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.