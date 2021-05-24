Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,391 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $424,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.46. 74,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,134,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

