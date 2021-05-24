Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,177,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,389 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.40% of Philip Morris International worth $548,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $97.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,084. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

