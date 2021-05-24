Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 329,519 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $237,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $463.20. 6,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

