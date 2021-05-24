Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 350,705 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350,705 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $210,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.9% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $551,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $246,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $311.19. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

