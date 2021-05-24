Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 520,510 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,631,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520,510 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $132,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 10,550.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 25,523.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in Vale by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 100,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of VALE stock remained flat at $$20.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 252,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,791,846. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.