Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTDOY. Citigroup cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $73.37 on Friday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.71.
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
