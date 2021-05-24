Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTDOY. Citigroup cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $73.37 on Friday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

