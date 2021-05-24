NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.78 ($53.86).

NOEJ opened at €45.26 ($53.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €20.48 ($24.09) and a 1-year high of €47.98 ($56.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.44.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

