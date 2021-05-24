Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $371,856.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $140.52 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

