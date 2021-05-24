Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $81.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $81.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

