Nsure.Network (NSURE) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Nsure.Network has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $1.07 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 51.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.17 or 0.00861830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.55 or 0.08498932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00079366 BTC.

Nsure.Network (CRYPTO:NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nsure.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nsure.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

