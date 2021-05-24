NULS (NULS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.38 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. NULS has a market cap of $51.00 million and approximately $46.38 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00414583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00181764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.46 or 0.00823837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

