Numeraire 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.98 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $39.90 or 0.00106397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $197.98 million and $42.98 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00910115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.25 or 0.09324991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083531 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,334 coins and its circulating supply is 4,961,575 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.