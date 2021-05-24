NuShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $8.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025278 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,158,750,613 coins and its circulating supply is 5,831,100,443 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

