Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,446.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

