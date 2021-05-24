Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.84 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.53 billion and the lowest is $9.46 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $8.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $23.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of NTR opened at $59.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,979,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,244,000 after buying an additional 27,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.