NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating and a $700.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $640.97.

NVDA stock opened at $599.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $373.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $588.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.97. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $648.57.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $523,815,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

