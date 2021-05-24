Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,377. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $323,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,124,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,368 shares of company stock worth $32,465,242 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

