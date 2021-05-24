OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.05. The company has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

