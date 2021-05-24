Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Omnicom Group worth $40,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $82.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

