Omnitude Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $449,904.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Omnitude has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $449,904.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.06 or 0.00906308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.12 or 0.09146854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00082627 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.