Ontology Hits One Day Volume of $458.75 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $963.82 million and approximately $458.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00062405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.00263573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00035464 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,613,544 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

