Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $337,700.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $337,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.