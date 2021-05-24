Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $337,700.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $337,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.