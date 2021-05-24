Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 6% After Insider Selling

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.57. 3,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 732,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Specifically, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $351,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,572 shares of company stock worth $4,468,846 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTRK shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ontrak by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

