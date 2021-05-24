Open Predict Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $3,577.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.00972992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.83 or 0.10098216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00084663 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

