OpenDAO Market Cap Tops $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00056855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.00832533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.93 or 0.08137601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00077991 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

