Oppenheimer Weighs in on Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $678,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 50.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,731,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $12,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

