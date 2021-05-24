Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 60,597 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Oracle worth $223,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. 109,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,339,840. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $229.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

