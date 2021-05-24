ORBCOMM (ORBC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) recently:

5/21/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

5/20/2021 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – ORBCOMM had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – ORBCOMM had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/28/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – ORBCOMM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.25.

4/14/2021 – ORBCOMM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

4/8/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.25.

4/8/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $891.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

