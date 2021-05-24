Origin Dollar Market Cap Reaches $8.96 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $143,367.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00378829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00187150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003698 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.03 or 0.00885607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.