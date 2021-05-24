Origin Dollar Trading Up 1.6% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $419,556.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00418422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00186785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.00753682 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

