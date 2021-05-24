Origo (OGO) Market Cap Tops $3.21 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $3.21 million and $1.40 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origo has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.45 or 0.00900117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.45 or 0.09213061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00083213 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

