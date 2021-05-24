Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lowered by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,080,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

