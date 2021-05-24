Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $53.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

