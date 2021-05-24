Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. 1,541,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,038. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.