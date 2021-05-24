Pancake Bunny Price Hits $33.01 on Major Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 86% lower against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for approximately $33.01 or 0.00093924 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $366.46 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.36 or 0.00846058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.58 or 0.08298328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

