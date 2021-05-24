Pantos (PAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $4.86 million and $223,988.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00403275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00182483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.07 or 0.00839378 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,550,650 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

