Papa John’s International (PZZA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Papa John’s International is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $94.18. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Papa John’s International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

