Papa John’s International (PZZA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Papa John’s International is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

PZZA traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.18. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,226. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

